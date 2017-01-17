Inmate sentenced for trying to hire someone to kill ex-wife

A 48-year-old Montana man who was near the end of a 10-year federal sentence for trying to hire a hit man to kill his estranged wife in 2006 has been sentenced to just over 11 years for again trying to hire someone to kill her and the man who went to authorities after spending the money he received for the first hit. The Aiken Standard reports Shane Douglas Sichting Jr. was sentenced on Jan. 13. The former resident of Libby, Montana, pleaded guilty in September to using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire and retaliating against an informant.

