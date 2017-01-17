Handle With Care program aims to soft...

Handle With Care program aims to soften effects of witnessing traumatic events

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

Children in Ronan School District #30 who witness a traumatic event at home will soon receive "a grace period in school" through a collaborative effort between law enforcement, school officials and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Social Service Department's Handle With Care program under the Community Strong Trauma Informed Substance ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
guy on harley trike (Apr '16) Apr '16 who 1
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15) Oct '15 mike crill 3
CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike crill 1
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Lincoln County was issued at January 19 at 2:30PM MST

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC