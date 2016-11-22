Libby Middle School opening doors in ...

Libby Middle School opening doors in Richland in August

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Richland School Board unanimously voted at Tuesday night's meeting to name its new middle school after physicist Leona Marshall Libby. Libby was the youngest member of the team responsible for building the world's first nuclear reactor, and helped oversee the development of Hanford's reactors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Libby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racheal Vargas (Feb '16) Aug '16 Fine upstanding C... 6
guy on harley trike (Apr '16) Apr '16 who 1
News After 15 years, cleanup plan OKed for Libby, Mont. (Apr '16) Apr '16 mie crill 1
Ungreatful Libby man against truth (Feb '16) Feb '16 mike crill 1
RIP Billy Bob Boothman (Jan '10) Dec '15 Boothman Family 6
deadly exposure again in libby mt (Sep '15) Oct '15 mike crill 3
CARD states 7,000 asbestos victims count (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike crill 1
See all Libby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Libby Forum Now

Libby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Libby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Libby, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC