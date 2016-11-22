Libby Middle School opening doors in Richland in August
The Richland School Board unanimously voted at Tuesday night's meeting to name its new middle school after physicist Leona Marshall Libby. Libby was the youngest member of the team responsible for building the world's first nuclear reactor, and helped oversee the development of Hanford's reactors.
