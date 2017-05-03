Three Virginia Beach liquor stores make over $25 million profit in 2016
Virginia's state-owned liquor stores rang up record profits in 2016, according to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Last year, the 359 ABC stores across the commonwealth had gross sales of about $895 million - $106 for every resident of Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strap play
|Tue
|play
|1
|Pegging
|Tue
|play
|1
|State trooper
|Apr 16
|Anonymous
|1
|Hoist the Battle Flag
|Mar '17
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec '16
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec '16
|play
|1
|Acts agency (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Client
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC