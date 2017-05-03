Three Virginia Beach liquor stores ma...

Three Virginia Beach liquor stores make over $25 million profit in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia's state-owned liquor stores rang up record profits in 2016, according to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Last year, the 359 ABC stores across the commonwealth had gross sales of about $895 million - $106 for every resident of Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strap play Tue play 1
Pegging Tue play 1
State trooper Apr 16 Anonymous 1
Hoist the Battle Flag Mar '17 Uncle Mervin 1
Melissa Bahhur Dec '16 FANOFSGRTSHY 2
Wondering Dec '16 play 1
Acts agency (Oct '16) Oct '16 Client 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,802 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC