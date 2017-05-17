Parents charged in death of 4-month-o...

Parents charged in death of 4-month-old girl in Rockbridge County

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Rockbridge County grand jury returned murder indictments Monday against the parents of a 4-month-old girl whose death in April 2016 raised questions about how the county's social services department responded to conditions in their home.

