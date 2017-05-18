Grand jury chides Rockbridge board fo...

Grand jury chides Rockbridge board for 'hands-off' approach to social services

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A rogue supervisor shredded documents, bullied employees and ruled a social services department that brushed aside reports of child abuse for years - while a board that oversees the agency sat in silence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Bahhur May 6 fukneddieright 3
Strap play May 2 play 1
Pegging May 2 play 1
information May 1 whiteside1 1
News PMHS news (Dec '07) May 1 Sonja 2
State trooper Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Hoist the Battle Flag Mar '17 Uncle Mervin 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC