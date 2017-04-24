GOP Bills To Replace Obamacare Do Not Tinker With Lawmakers' Coverage

This week, I answered a reader's question about how repealing the Affordable Care Act could affect congressional lawmakers' insurance, along with a few other questions that had nothing to do with the health law drama that has engulfed the U.S. Capitol in recent weeks. Q: What type of insurance do our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., have? Is it true that they're insured on the ACA exchanges now and that any repeal and replacement will affect them too? Under the Affordable Care Act, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate and their office staffs who want employer coverage generally have to buy it on the health insurance exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.