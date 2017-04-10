congress insurance

Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Members of Congress and their staffs seeking health insurance this year could choose from among 57 gold plans sold on D.C.'s small business marketplace. As members of Congress debate the future of the health law and its implications for consumers, how are they personally affected by the outcome? And how will the law that phases out the popular What type of insurance do our elected representatives in Washington, D.C., have? Is it true that they're insured on the ACA exchanges now and that any repeal and replacement will affect them too? Under the Affordable Care Act, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate and their office staffs who want employer coverage generally have to buy it on the health insurance exchange .

