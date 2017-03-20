Waterlogged black box gives no clues ...

Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death

Saturday Mar 11

Investigators could not retrieve any data from a waterlogged black box pulled from the water weeks after a tractor-trailer plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that water damage to the black box made it impossible to recover any information.

