Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death
Investigators could not retrieve any data from a waterlogged black box pulled from the water weeks after a tractor-trailer plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that water damage to the black box made it impossible to recover any information.
