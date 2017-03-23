How meditation helps Virginia military cadets be more effective warriors
Dr. Matt Jarman, a psychology professor who focuses on leadership and mental fitness, and Dr. Holly Richardson, a physical education professor who specializes in exercise physiology, both teach courses involving meditation at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. "Meditation is not this kind of soft, fluffy thing," Jarman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Hoist the Battle Flag
|Mar 14
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Bigamy
|Jan '17
|howler j
|2
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec '16
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec '16
|play
|1
|Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista!
|Dec '16
|Holton Walker
|1
|Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Cant find the beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC