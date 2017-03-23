How meditation helps Virginia militar...

How meditation helps Virginia military cadets be more effective warriors

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Dr. Matt Jarman, a psychology professor who focuses on leadership and mental fitness, and Dr. Holly Richardson, a physical education professor who specializes in exercise physiology, both teach courses involving meditation at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. "Meditation is not this kind of soft, fluffy thing," Jarman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
Hoist the Battle Flag Mar 14 Uncle Mervin 1
Bigamy Jan '17 howler j 2
Melissa Bahhur Dec '16 FANOFSGRTSHY 2
Wondering Dec '16 play 1
Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista! Dec '16 Holton Walker 1
Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12) Dec '16 Cant find the beach 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC