Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
There are 1 comment on the Pest Control story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Dodson acquires Local Pest Control. In it, Pest Control reports that:
Dodson Pest Control has acquired TW Clark Local Pest Control of Lexington, Va. Terms were not disclosed.
#1 Tuesday
Isn't this owned by a tree hugging liberal who ran for office as a near socialist and lost big time?
