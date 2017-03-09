Dodson acquires Local Pest Control

Dodson acquires Local Pest Control

There are 1 comment on the Pest Control story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Dodson acquires Local Pest Control. In it, Pest Control reports that:

Dodson Pest Control has acquired TW Clark Local Pest Control of Lexington, Va. Terms were not disclosed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Tuesday
Isn't this owned by a tree hugging liberal who ran for office as a near socialist and lost big time?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoist the Battle Flag Tue Uncle Mervin 1
Bigamy Jan '17 howler j 2
Melissa Bahhur Dec '16 FANOFSGRTSHY 2
Wondering Dec '16 play 1
Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista! Dec '16 Holton Walker 1
Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12) Dec '16 Cant find the beach 2
TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN! Dec '16 Trump SCORES 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC