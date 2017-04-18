Cigarette on couch porch believed to have started house fire that displaced 6 W&L students
A fire that destroyed the off-campus home of six Washington and Lee University students apparently started when a discarded cigarette ignited a couch, authorities said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State trooper
|Apr 16
|Anonymous
|1
|Hoist the Battle Flag
|Mar '17
|Uncle Mervin
|1
|Bigamy
|Jan '17
|howler j
|2
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec '16
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec '16
|play
|1
|Acts agency (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Client
|1
|Melissa Johnson (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC