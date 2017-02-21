Ginsburg visits Virginia school she h...

Ginsburg visits Virginia school she helped open to women

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Progress

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told cadets at the Virginia Military Institute on Wednesday that she knew a 1996 opinion she wrote opening the school to women "would make VMI a better place." Ginsburg's visit was her first to the state-supported school since the decision more than 20 years ago.

