Amateurs Like Us: Some Surprise Lead Changes And Challenges
I've had a successful show, a trip to Boston for my husband's birthday, a not-so-successful show that resulted in a stay at the vet clinic and the Bernie Traurig clinic. I got a wild hair and decided to venture down to the Virginia Horse Center for their USHJA Outreach program at the A-rated Stonewall Country I Show.
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigamy
|Jan '17
|howler j
|2
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec '16
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec '16
|play
|1
|Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista!
|Dec '16
|Holton Walker
|1
|Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Cant find the beach
|2
|TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN!
|Dec '16
|Trump SCORES
|1
|Acts agency
|Oct '16
|Client
|1
