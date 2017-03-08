Amateurs Like Us: Some Surprise Lead ...

Amateurs Like Us: Some Surprise Lead Changes And Challenges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Chronicle of the Horse

I've had a successful show, a trip to Boston for my husband's birthday, a not-so-successful show that resulted in a stay at the vet clinic and the Bernie Traurig clinic. I got a wild hair and decided to venture down to the Virginia Horse Center for their USHJA Outreach program at the A-rated Stonewall Country I Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bigamy Jan '17 howler j 2
Melissa Bahhur Dec '16 FANOFSGRTSHY 2
Wondering Dec '16 play 1
Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista! Dec '16 Holton Walker 1
Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12) Dec '16 Cant find the beach 2
TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN! Dec '16 Trump SCORES 1
Acts agency Oct '16 Client 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC