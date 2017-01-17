National fraternity drops Nevada chap...

National fraternity drops Nevada chapter after teen's death

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died after falling down a stairway. Sigma Nu executive Brad Beacham said Thursday an investigation by the Lexington, Virginia-based fraternity found violations of alcohol and hazing policies at the chapter.

