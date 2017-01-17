National fraternity drops Nevada chapter after teen's death
A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died after falling down a stairway. Sigma Nu executive Brad Beacham said Thursday an investigation by the Lexington, Virginia-based fraternity found violations of alcohol and hazing policies at the chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigamy
|Jan 14
|T-hehe
|1
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec 27
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec 22
|play
|1
|Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista!
|Dec '16
|Holton Walker
|1
|Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Cant find the beach
|2
|TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN!
|Dec '16
|Trump SCORES
|1
|Acts agency
|Oct '16
|Client
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC