Gagosian Paris opens exhibition of color and black-and-white photographs by Sally Mann
Gagosian Paris presents 'Remembered Light,' an exhibition of color and black-and-white photographs by Sally Mann, taken between 1999 and 2012. Following its New York debut in September 2016, the exhibition has been adapted for the Paris gallery, taking on a more intimate scale and incorporating several previously unseen works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigamy
|Jan 14
|T-hehe
|1
|Melissa Bahhur
|Dec 27
|FANOFSGRTSHY
|2
|Wondering
|Dec '16
|play
|1
|Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista!
|Dec '16
|Holton Walker
|1
|Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|Cant find the beach
|2
|TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN!
|Dec '16
|Trump SCORES
|1
|Acts agency
|Oct '16
|Client
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC