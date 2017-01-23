Gagosian Paris opens exhibition of co...

Gagosian Paris opens exhibition of color and black-and-white photographs by Sally Mann

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

Gagosian Paris presents 'Remembered Light,' an exhibition of color and black-and-white photographs by Sally Mann, taken between 1999 and 2012. Following its New York debut in September 2016, the exhibition has been adapted for the Paris gallery, taking on a more intimate scale and incorporating several previously unseen works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bigamy Jan 14 T-hehe 1
Melissa Bahhur Dec 27 FANOFSGRTSHY 2
Wondering Dec '16 play 1
Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista! Dec '16 Holton Walker 1
Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12) Dec '16 Cant find the beach 2
TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN! Dec '16 Trump SCORES 1
Acts agency Oct '16 Client 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC