Four-year-old had a Women's March protest with dolls and it's absolutely perfect

Sure, going to the Women's March on Washington following Donald Trump's inauguration might have been a historic moment, but hosting a march in your backyard featuring adorable dolls might be just as cool. Four-year old Rose's delightful protest went viral last week after her parent's posted photographs to Facebook of her dolls ready and geared up for resistance.

