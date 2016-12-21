VMI a Stress Bustersa program offers ...

VMI a Stress Bustersa program offers cadets coloring books to relax

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Washington Times

Cadets at the famed Virginia Military Institute are being offered coloring books as a way of dealing with the stresses of becoming citizen-soldiers. Lexington, Virginia, is home to one of the most storied educational institutions in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wondering Thu play 1
Melissa Bahhur Dec 19 homelex 1
Period McClod School still inferior to Altavista! Dec 9 Holton Walker 1
Skanky girl showing her bottom at beach? (Jul '12) Dec 6 Cant find the beach 2
TRUMP is about to make Lexington GREAT AGAIN! Dec 3 Trump SCORES 1
Acts agency Oct '16 Client 1
Scotty Foster (Jul '13) Sep '16 Iknowhim 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Lexington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC