Full Media Release

Sigma Nu Fraternity was made aware today of the decision by the University of Nevada, Reno's Office of Student Conduct to remove University recognition of the Delta Xi Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity for a period of 15 years. "The Fraternity's investigation of the activities of the Delta Xi Chapter remains ongoing," said Executive Director Brad Beacham.

