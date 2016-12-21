Centre Pompidou opens major retrospec...

Centre Pompidou opens major retrospective of the work of artist Cy Twombly

Sunday Dec 4

The Centre Pompidou is presenting a major retrospective of the work of American artist Cy Twombly. A key event of the fall 2016, this exceptionally vast exhibition will only be shown in Paris, and features remarkable loans from private and public collections from all over the world.

