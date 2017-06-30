Lexington man charged with shooting m...

Lexington man charged with shooting man in face

A 26-year-old Lexington man is in the Davidson County Jail under $250,000 bond on charges stemming from an incident in which a man was shot in the face last month. Justin Craig Wood, 1191 Blackberry Road, Lexington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

