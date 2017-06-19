White Sox seek repeat in 2017 MLB Draft
Nick Hostetler had what was deemed an excellent 2016 Draft class during his first year in charge for the White Sox. The goal now is to repeat that success in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Sat
|KHPrice
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Jun 11
|larry h
|7
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
|michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11)
|May 24
|Brave souls
|19
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC