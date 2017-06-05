Trio arrested in Lexington drug bust

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Unit arrested Leroy Lambert, Caitlyn Berrier and Christy Williams Wednesday during a drug investigation at 1989 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington. As part of an ongoing investigation, Lambert was charged with three counts of trafficking opium/heroin and was also served outstanding warrants for six counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of drug paraphernalia and two counts of maintaining a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.