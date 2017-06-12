Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3

Robbery, assault leads to charges for 3

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On Sunday, May 21, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Giddy Kwik, 8290 S. NC 109 Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. The victim reported he was robbed of money while in the parking lot of the convenience store and during the incident was stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Jun 11 larry h 7
Bobbi nd Sierra Jun 10 Jtu 8
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC