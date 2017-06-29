Mount Vernon Dedicates Park To Slain Teenage Girls Basketball Player

Officials in Mount Vernon dedicated a park to the memory of Shamoya McKenzie, the 13-year-old girls basketball star who was shot and killed in the city on New Year's Eve. On Thursday, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas and Schools Superintendent Richard Hamilton were joined by friends and family of McKenzie's as they dedicated a city park to the slain teenager, who was allegedly gunned down by 22-year-old David Hardy.

