Man under $1M bond in Davidson shooting
A 32-year-old Lexington man has been charged in connection with a May 30 shooting, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Andrew Lee Monk Jr. of 3313 Warwick Drive was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Courier-Tribune.
