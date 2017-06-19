Heat Advisory Issued In Mount Vernon ...

Heat Advisory Issued In Mount Vernon As Temperatures Spike

Monday Jun 12

With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees in the Hudson Valley this week, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas has announced a heat advisory for residents. According to the National Weather Service , temperatures in Mount Vernon are expected to peak at approximately 95 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before thunderstorms make their way to the region and break up the heat wave late on Tuesday afternoon.

