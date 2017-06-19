DSCO seeks suspect in stabbing
Davidson County Sheriff's Office seeks a Lexington man in connection with a May robbery of a Thomasville convenience store. Bobby George "B.J." Bates Jr., 37, of Lexington is one of three people charged in the robbery.
