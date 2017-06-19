Double homicide suspect waives extrad...

Double homicide suspect waives extradition Updated at

48 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

A man, whom the U.S. Marshals Service had taken into custody in Pennsylvania last week, has waived extradition and been returned to Davidson County in connection with an April 2016 double homicide. According to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Kareem Jumal Henderson, 34, whose last known address was 135 Titan Drive, Salisbury, was returned to their custody on Thursday.

