Denton Police: Check storage units; you may have been robbed

The Denton Police Department is looking for owners of property they think may have been stolen from storage facilities in town. According to a press release, the story stems from an incident on May 23, when Officer Basinger was checking storage units because of recent break-ins at some facilities.

