Berries and Barbecue: Statewide expos...

Berries and Barbecue: Statewide exposure helps feed tourism in Richmond County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Daily Journal Lee Berry, left, and Tim Pattan stand behind their respective products, which have recently garnered attention in state publications, at the Berry Patch on Friday. In an area once known for textile mills and racing, two Richmond County businesses have recently garnered attention for how they please the palette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) 13 hr larry h 7
Bobbi nd Sierra Sat Jtu 8
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC