A's opt for a high school outfielder ...

A's opt for a high school outfielder with first pick in draft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The A's went the high school route with their sixth pick in the first round of Monday's draft, taking center fielder Austin Beck out of Lexington, N.C. Seen by some scouts as a five-tool player, Beck hit .590 for North Davidson High after missing playing time with a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Sun larry h 7
Bobbi nd Sierra Jun 10 Jtu 8
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC