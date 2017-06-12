A's opt for a high school outfielder with first pick in draft
The A's went the high school route with their sixth pick in the first round of Monday's draft, taking center fielder Austin Beck out of Lexington, N.C. Seen by some scouts as a five-tool player, Beck hit .590 for North Davidson High after missing playing time with a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year.
