9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at senior care center
Love was in the air at Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina, on June 22 as nine couples renewed their vows "It was wonderful seeing my wife walk down the aisle. She was beautiful," Raymond Clifton told ABC News of his wife, Brenda Clifton.
