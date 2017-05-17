'Thunder Over Carolina' opens Thursday

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

The production of "Thunder Over Carolina" has been a long-term labor of love for those involved. In addition to the hundreds of hours of rehearsal time, Ryan Gurganious spent three years researching the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, the Revolutionary War and readapting the script originally written by Charles Loveland.

