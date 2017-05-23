Mount Vernon Mayor's Vision For Memor...

Mount Vernon Mayor's Vision For Memorial Field Gets National Attention

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

The United States Conference of Mayors has reportedly taken a special interest in Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas' ambitious plans to revitalize Memorial Field. Last year, Thomas' office released his " Mount Vernon Playbook ," which outlined his plans for the once vibrant and lively recreation hub, and has since been meeting with the community as they discuss the best steps to take as they move forward with revitalization efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) 5 hr Brave souls 19
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC