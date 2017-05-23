Mount Vernon Mayor's Vision For Memorial Field Gets National Attention
The United States Conference of Mayors has reportedly taken a special interest in Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas' ambitious plans to revitalize Memorial Field. Last year, Thomas' office released his " Mount Vernon Playbook ," which outlined his plans for the once vibrant and lively recreation hub, and has since been meeting with the community as they discuss the best steps to take as they move forward with revitalization efforts.
