Mount Vernon Mayor Thomas Named In $1...

Mount Vernon Mayor Thomas Named In $10 Million Lawsuit From Half-Brother

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

The hits keep coming for Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas, whose half-brother is reportedly suing the city for millions of dollars after being sentenced to probation on federal gun charges. Henry-George Thomas is claiming that city officials have refused to reinstate him as a firefighter and he is owed additional damages for "pain and suffering, mental anguish, future impairment and the loss of enjoyment of life," according to a lohud report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
hicks family (Oct '12) May 26 the love 3
michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11) May 24 Brave souls 19
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May '17 figured out 2
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC