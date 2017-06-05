Mount Vernon Mayor Thomas Named In $10 Million Lawsuit From Half-Brother
The hits keep coming for Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas, whose half-brother is reportedly suing the city for millions of dollars after being sentenced to probation on federal gun charges. Henry-George Thomas is claiming that city officials have refused to reinstate him as a firefighter and he is owed additional damages for "pain and suffering, mental anguish, future impairment and the loss of enjoyment of life," according to a lohud report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.
