Man arrested after reporting robbery

On May 9, Davidson County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Lexington area in reference to an armed robbery investigation. During the investigation, deputies charged Justin Ross Murphy, 34, of 4890 Old Hollow Road, Kernersville, with filing a false police report and felony larceny.

