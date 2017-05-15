Independent Equipment Dealers Associa...

Independent Equipment Dealers Association Names New President and Four to Board of Directors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association welcomes incoming President Kevin Fox with Dewitt Equipment Co, in Barrie, ON, and new Board Members Luke Brenner with Heavy Equipment Co. in Austin, TX, Kenneth Tysinger with May Heavy Equipment in Lexington, NC and Chris Lohman with South Mountain Tractor in Tempe, AZ, as well as Treasurer, Kristin Waldie, BBA with CapStone Accounting in Minesing, ON.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crotch rocket riders Tue Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr 26 HPU798 2
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC