Independent Equipment Dealers Association Names New President and Four to Board of Directors
The Independent Equipment Dealers Association welcomes incoming President Kevin Fox with Dewitt Equipment Co, in Barrie, ON, and new Board Members Luke Brenner with Heavy Equipment Co. in Austin, TX, Kenneth Tysinger with May Heavy Equipment in Lexington, NC and Chris Lohman with South Mountain Tractor in Tempe, AZ, as well as Treasurer, Kristin Waldie, BBA with CapStone Accounting in Minesing, ON.
