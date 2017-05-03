Doyle Lawson Festival fills up Mother...

Doyle Lawson Festival fills up Mothera s Day weekend

Doyle Lawson, namesake of the annual Denton-based bluegrass festival, expressed, "It's amazing to think that this will be the 37th year that I have hosted the Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival at Denton FarmPark. "It's a most enjoyable festival with bluegrass and gospel music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, topped off with a Sunday morning church service in the little model church.

