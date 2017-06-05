Davidson woman competes again on Food...

Davidson woman competes again on Food Network show

Thursday May 25 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Joy Thompson practically grew up in her mother's kitchen, so cooking has always been one of her greatest passions. But last summer, when Thompson competed on Season 12 of "Food Network Star," a cooking competition show, she admits to feeling a little overwhelmed.

Read more at Courier-Tribune.

