Davidson woman competes again on Food Network show
Joy Thompson practically grew up in her mother's kitchen, so cooking has always been one of her greatest passions. But last summer, when Thompson competed on Season 12 of "Food Network Star," a cooking competition show, she admits to feeling a little overwhelmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
|michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11)
|May 24
|Brave souls
|19
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May '17
|figured out
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC