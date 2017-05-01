Councilman threatens to sue Mount Vernon mayor for slander
Mount Vernon City Councilman Andre Wallace is threatening to sue Mayor Richard Thomas again, claiming that Thomas is trying to ruin his reputation. Thomas and Wallace have long been at odds, but their feud is now reaching a fever pitch over a still uncompleted emergency operation center at the Third Street Firehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16)
|Apr 26
|HPU798
|2
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health
|Apr 23
|UneakBuy
|1
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Apr 11
|Me too
|6
|How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07)
|Apr 4
|tired and feed up
|80
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC