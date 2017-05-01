Councilman threatens to sue Mount Ver...

Councilman threatens to sue Mount Vernon mayor for slander

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News12.com

Mount Vernon City Councilman Andre Wallace is threatening to sue Mayor Richard Thomas again, claiming that Thomas is trying to ruin his reputation. Thomas and Wallace have long been at odds, but their feud is now reaching a fever pitch over a still uncompleted emergency operation center at the Third Street Firehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr 26 HPU798 2
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Apr 4 tired and feed up 80
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC