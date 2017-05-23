Cleanup of Mount Vernon's Memorial Field crawls on
In a renewed push to reopen Mount Vernon's contaminated Memorial Field, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas says part of it could be ready by next fall. County Legislator Lyndon Williams says the Legislature approved plans to rebuild the field in 2009.
