Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Westchester Shooting
An arrest has been made in connection to Monday morning's fatal shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in Mount Vernon. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched to a Washington Street residence, where there were reports of a man who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds after being shot in his building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|hicks family (Oct '12)
|May 26
|the love
|3
|michael dewayne hyde (Jun '11)
|May 24
|Brave souls
|19
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC