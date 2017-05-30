Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal We...

Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Westchester Shooting

Wednesday May 24

An arrest has been made in connection to Monday morning's fatal shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in Mount Vernon. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, members of the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched to a Washington Street residence, where there were reports of a man who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds after being shot in his building.

