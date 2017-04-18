Tim Tebow has his best week in minors...

Tim Tebow has his best week in minors with 6 hits

6 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

An update on Tim Tebow's first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets' Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set in Rome before returning home for four games with Lexington .

