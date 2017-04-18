Rising number of NC teens and young a...

Rising number of NC teens and young adults age out of foster care

More young adults in North Carolina aged out of foster care in 2016 than in the previous 15 years, according to the Children's Home Society. Between 2001 and 2016, the number of people who aged out of the system increased by more than 70 percent, rising to the highest rate since the Jordan Institute for Families began collecting data in mid-2000.

