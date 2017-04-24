Police Investigating Midday Shooting ...

Police Investigating Midday Shooting In Mount Vernon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The New Rochelle Daily Voice

Police are investigating a daytime shooting in Mount Vernon that left a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his leg and hip. Shortly after 3:40 p.m. on Monday, gunshots rang out outside of Vernon Hardware and Supply on South Fourth Avenue, striking local resident Donovan McQueen multiple times in his thigh and hip, according to Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Mon Redneck West Virg... 129
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Mon Redneck West Virg... 70
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Bobbi nd Sierra Apr 11 Me too 6
How do you get rid of a freeloader?? (Mar '07) Apr 4 tired and feed up 80
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Davidson County was issued at April 25 at 10:39AM EDT

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC