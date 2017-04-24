Police Investigating Midday Shooting In Mount Vernon

Police are investigating a daytime shooting in Mount Vernon that left a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his leg and hip. Shortly after 3:40 p.m. on Monday, gunshots rang out outside of Vernon Hardware and Supply on South Fourth Avenue, striking local resident Donovan McQueen multiple times in his thigh and hip, according to Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas.

