Mount Vernon City Council president w...

Mount Vernon City Council president won't seek 3rd term

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: News12.com

Apuzzo called the city's future bleak because of its current administration. She's been at odds with Mayor Richard Thomas and has even publicly asked him to step down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Alert-Need your help 2 hr L-town native 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Tue wow 4
Christine Downard, the backpage girl with no t... (Oct '16) Apr 26 HPU798 2
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr 24 Redneck West Virg... 129
UNEAKBUY Top Unique Gadgets, Decor, Health Apr 23 UneakBuy 1
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC