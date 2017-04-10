Lexington man charged double shooting
Marvis Lavelle Elam, 47, of 313 Carter's Grove Road, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Police were called to the 300 block of the road about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting.
