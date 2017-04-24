Fear of customers eases for Lexington...

Fear of customers eases for Lexington lunch counter worker LEXINGTON, ...

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WSOCTV

When Norma Gales walked into Lexington Drug for her first day of work at the lunch counter, she thought she had made a big mistake when she saw who many of the customers were. As a self-proclaimed country girl, Gales felt out of place when she realized Lexington's doctors, lawyers, business leaders and their spouses were frequenting the lunch counter which offers homemade egg salad, chicken salad and other sandwiches along with salads, fresh squeezed lemonade, orangeades and milkshakes.

