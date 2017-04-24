Excess rain downs trees, contributes ...

Excess rain downs trees, contributes to minor accidents

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Randolph County saw 3-5 inches of rain over the past week, much of it since Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge station in Lexington measured over 3 inches of rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday.

